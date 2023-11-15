With Glowing Hearts...

Christmas lights and decorations are now up on the trees and lampposts downtown. Most of the little trees along King St. have lost their leaves and the bare branches are spotted with white lights... but for some reason this one little maple's leaves have changed colour but not yet dropped. While passing by tonight I noticed the way the Christmas lights make the red maple leaves seem like they're glowing from the inside out. I don't think I quite managed to capture the effect-- I still think it looks cooler in person-- but it kind of gives an impression, anyway!