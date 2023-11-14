The Garbasaurus

This is the Garbasaurus-- a junk sculpture at the edge of the Speed River in Guelph. It was built to celebrate the 20th anniversary of a river clean-up that is organized by a particular community group every year. The Garbasuarus, supposed to look like a prehistoric bird/dinosaur is over six feet tall and weighs 647lbs, which is the weight of the garbage extracted from the river during the group's first clean-up. It is made of several of the "most commonly found items" from the clean-ups; though some of the material actually came out of the river, it was also supplemented with stuff from local scrap yards.



It's a bit hard to find the Garbasaurus's good side to photograph, so I opted for an angle where you can see its face.