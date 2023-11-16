The 2017 Ornament

I saw that people here on 365 were discussing photos that were turned into paintings/other types of artwork. That has not been done to any of my photos; this is the closest I've come!



If you followed along here last year you probably saw posts about our ornament tradition. I enjoy making Christmas ornaments, and every year I make one for Christopher that incorporates stars, our initials, and the year. Sometimes they relate to the year we've had, like this one, which uses photos from our travels in 2017.



Obviously the bow is not a photo and the little picture on either side of it isn't either-- the C+J heart fulfills the initials criterion and the leaf was Canada's sesquicentennial logo, so I used it to represent the year. Each of the other stars has a picture from one of the provinces we spent time in that year. I traced the key elements from each photo onto clear plastic using permanent marker to turn them into pen-and-ink/line drawing versions of the pictures, then baked them to miniaturize them (DIY shrinky dinks!), painted the backs white and glued them onto little wooden stars I'd painted green. The stars are attached to a metal ring (about 8.5cm in diameter?) that's been wrapped in jute rope-- I was going for a rustic look that year!



The photos are (clockwise from left): Our campsite in the BC Rockies; The World's Largest Dinosaur-- a roadside tourist attraction in Drumheller, Alberta; a moose we saw in rural Saskatchewan (south of Tisdale); the Centre of Canada sign along the Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba (official address in Lorette); an inukshuk we built together in northern Ontario (near Temagami); and a pair of timber wolves we saw in Montebello, Quebec.