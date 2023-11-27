Sign up
Photo 618
Snow Close
I didn't have much chance to take pictures today. This is just some snow on our back stairs, sooc. We don't have very much of it at the moment, though there's more now than when I took this photo in the afternoon.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
1
0
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
618
photos
22
followers
21
following
611
612
613
614
615
616
617
618
Tags
snow
,
weather
,
canada
,
close-up
,
autumn
John Falconer
ace
Still looks too cold for my liking.
November 28th, 2023
