Snow Close by princessicajessica
Photo 618

Snow Close

I didn't have much chance to take pictures today. This is just some snow on our back stairs, sooc. We don't have very much of it at the moment, though there's more now than when I took this photo in the afternoon.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Still looks too cold for my liking.
November 28th, 2023  
