Pink and White Flowers

Christopher brought home flowers for me on Monday! I struggled to get a good photo of the arrangement so opted for a collage instead. Apparently, this bouquet wasn't quite what he was expecting-- he said he was trying to communicate to the florist that he wanted a particular kind of roses (pink tipped ones) but I guess their wires got a little crossed and I ended up with a big bouquet of pink and white flowers-- I love it anyway! It's made up of (starting at the top left and going clockwise) light pink Peruvian lillies, dark pink carnations, stargazer lillies, some very tiny purpley pink flowers that I can't figure out the name of, daisies, dark pink Peruvian lillies, and dark pink roses. The house smells nice!