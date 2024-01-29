Cake Testing

There is a chain restaurant (Swiss Chalet) that used to have a chocolate cake that Christopher particularly liked, but recently he was upset to find out that they don't have it anymore. Now he's on a quest to find a replacement. A pizza chain (Red Swan) has one that sounded like it might be a good candidate, so we tried it out. It's not the same but similar in some ways and overall he liked it-- though it was very sweet and I bet we would have been ok with one piece to share (I know I certainly would have)! There's one local place that has another replacement candidate, so I guess we'll have to try that one soon too and see which he likes better!