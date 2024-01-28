Previous
Next
The Old Post Office by princessicajessica
Photo 694

The Old Post Office

This building was built in 1885 as the Post Office for the town of Galt, which is now part of Cambridge. There's been a different Post Office Building for quite a long time, though I'm not sure when the "new" one was built. This one was home to an Irish pub called Fiddler's Green when I was a kid. It has always been rumoured to be haunted and was even featured on a show called Creepy Canada in the early 2000s. A number of years ago now it was taken over and renovated by our local library & gallery system, who has this to say about it on their website:
"The Old Post Office is an award-winning, all-digital public library, offering breathtaking views of the Grand River and free technology programs for all ages. Each floor in this restored heritage building offers a unique area of exploration, including the Creative Studios, Children’s Discovery Centre, Makerspace, and Riverview Reading Room."

I think it's a very pretty old building and have shared it once before, during my first year on 365. It has seasonal light projection shows and I shared a photo from the Halloween 2022 show ( https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2022-10-30 ), but I've long meant to show off the building in its usual state as well.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise