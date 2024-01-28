This building was built in 1885 as the Post Office for the town of Galt, which is now part of Cambridge. There's been a different Post Office Building for quite a long time, though I'm not sure when the "new" one was built. This one was home to an Irish pub called Fiddler's Green when I was a kid. It has always been rumoured to be haunted and was even featured on a show called Creepy Canada in the early 2000s. A number of years ago now it was taken over and renovated by our local library & gallery system, who has this to say about it on their website:
"The Old Post Office is an award-winning, all-digital public library, offering breathtaking views of the Grand River and free technology programs for all ages. Each floor in this restored heritage building offers a unique area of exploration, including the Creative Studios, Children’s Discovery Centre, Makerspace, and Riverview Reading Room."
I think it's a very pretty old building and have shared it once before, during my first year on 365. It has seasonal light projection shows and I shared a photo from the Halloween 2022 show ( https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2022-10-30 ), but I've long meant to show off the building in its usual state as well.