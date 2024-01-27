The Mallard in Winter

There has been an odd number of rare-for-our-area birds hanging around lately, including some ducks. Today we attempted to see some of them without much success, but we did see a small variety of birds nonetheless: Canada Geese and Mallards, of course, plus Mute Swans, Trumpeter Swans, Mergansers, a Goldeneye, a Belted Kingfisher and a few Green-Winged Teals. I didn't get many pictures and none of them came out super well, but in the end I chose this female mallard for my daily. I liked the wintry look of the scene and the way she's posed, looking over her shoulder at me.