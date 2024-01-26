All-Night Indian Food

There's an Indian grocery in town that we go to occasionally-- it's often open when other stores are not and we were under the impression it was open 24 hours/day. When we tried to go there tonight we discovered that it's not actually open 24 hours (or at least not anymore) but we also discovered that it has a little take-out restaurant attached that IS, so we had a late-night foodie adventure! Chris was very excited to find all-night butter chicken here in our little city, but he was less than excited about how spicy it was, haha. He thinks he'll try the korma next time. I have to admit, my rajma was spicier than I'm used to as well.