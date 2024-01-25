"...hornpipes, jigs, strathspeys, and reels, put life and mettle in their heels."

--Robbie Burns, Tam O'Shanter





Happy Burns Night! Since I'm a vegetarian and Christopher dislikes haggis (and neeps... and isn't that fond of tatties either, for that matter...), we celebrated with shortbread fingers served on the Doll of Scotland plate!



The Doll of Scotland plate is actually just a saucer (with a matching teacup), but it subbed in as a serving dish tonight. The set came to me about two years after we got married; one of Christopher's grandmothers wasn't doing very well, and gave a bunch of her things to family members as she downsized. As I'm a (half)Scottish girl who had married into her family wearing a big tartan sash and ghillie dance shoes (white ones with ribbon laces-- not my old, black, thoroughly danced-in ones!), her Doll of Scotland cup and saucer was given to me.