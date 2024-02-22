Previous
Fungus by princessicajessica
Photo 719

Fungus

Just some fungus seen on a little walk in the woods. I think it's Turkey Tail.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise