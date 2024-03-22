Previous
"Wait... What?" Said the Song Sparrow by princessicajessica
"Wait... What?" Said the Song Sparrow

Today was not a great day for picture taking-- it was long and busy and kind of stormy. The snow came back. It was in the process of returning when I took this photo, and this little song sparrow didn't seem to know what to make of it!
