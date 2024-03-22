Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 747
"Wait... What?" Said the Song Sparrow
Today was not a great day for picture taking-- it was long and busy and kind of stormy. The snow came back. It was in the process of returning when I took this photo, and this little song sparrow didn't seem to know what to make of it!
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
747
photos
29
followers
26
following
204% complete
View this month »
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
747
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
22nd March 2024 6:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
spring
,
sparrow
,
song sparrow
,
sixws-148
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close