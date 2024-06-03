À la Fabergé

Today is Egg Day!



I rarely eat eggs in any way in which the are discernably eggs, and we don't have any in the house at the mo, so for Egg Day I am using my egg-shaped music box.



This music box was made in the lead up to the 70th anniversary of the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, and it was given to me by my dad. It plays Pomp and Circumstance and features a tiny statuette of the monarch in her Coronation gown and robe, wearing the crown and holding the sceptre. The quote on the base is "I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service." The whole thing features faux gems and lots of gilt work done in 22k gold. It reminds me of a Fabergé egg.



Since today is Egg Day and yesterday was actually the anniversary of her Coronation, it seemed like a decent fit.



Fun story: My dad's family got their first television so they could watch the Coronation of Elizabeth II. My grandparents' wedding anniversary was 3 June, and officially my grandfather bought the tv as a 23rd anniversary gift for my grandmother-- but he arranged to have it delivered and set up a day early, in time to watch the Coronation. It wasn't live, of course, but the film was flown to Canada super quickly so it could be shown here on the same day (plus, you know, we have a 3.5 to 8 hour time difference, depending where in the country you are).