Soup or Salad? Why Not Both?!
Soup or Salad? Why Not Both?!

Today's July words were soup/salad, which inspired tonight's supper of... Soup and salad! We had a Garden Vegetable soup and a simple salad of mixed lettuces, red cabbage, and carrots drizzled with French dressing.

When I was a teenager I was dating a boy about two years older than me, and because my illness has kept me from driving, my dad used to drive me down to visit my boyfriend at college. It was about a three hour round trip. If I was going for a specific school event, my dad would just kill some time around the college town until I was ready to go home, but sometimes he'd drive me down on Friday night, I'd stay in town for the weekend, and my dad would pick me up again on Sunday. On those drives it became our little tradition to stop for a late supper at a truck stop restaurant along the highway going home, because they had an all-night soup and salad buffet. I haven't thought about that in a long time, but those late night teenage hang-out dinners with my dad are a precious memory now. 💙

Thanks to the July words for tonight's dinner inspo, and for bringing back sweet memories.
Jessica Eby

