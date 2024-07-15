Sign up
Previous
Photo 857
Books and Seeds
It's very hot and humid here these days, and very stormy too. I didn't get to take a photo during daylight hours, but snapped this pic of a book/seed exchange on a late night walk to tie in with one of today's July words, Seed.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
882
photos
34
followers
30
following
234% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
16th July 2024 1:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
exchange
,
seeds
,
little free library
,
book exchange
,
july24words
