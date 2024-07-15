Previous
Books and Seeds by princessicajessica
Books and Seeds

It's very hot and humid here these days, and very stormy too. I didn't get to take a photo during daylight hours, but snapped this pic of a book/seed exchange on a late night walk to tie in with one of today's July words, Seed.
15th July 2024

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Photo Details

