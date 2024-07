First Year Heron

At dusk, we saw a heron in a little inlet of the Speed River. It looked smaller than we're used to, and at first we thought it would be one of the other non-Great-Blue species that we also have around here, in smaller numbers, but it seems that it was a Great Blue after all. Based on its colouring and lack of plumes, we believe it was a first year bird. Great Blues can live to about 17; they grow to over 1 metre tall (>3.25 ft), and weigh about 2.5kg (>5.5 lb) as adults.