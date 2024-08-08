Previous
Street Art-- Literally! by princessicajessica
Photo 878

Street Art-- Literally!

While we were driving down a particular road in town that we hadn't driven on in a while, Chris noticed that there was a big pickle painted right on the street. Since that was weird, and since dill pickles are my favourite food, we decided to park and walk back to check it out! Turns out the pickle is playing pickleball. This street is pedestrian only on weekends in the summer, so we guess that the pickle (and the Snakes and Ladders game visible on the other side of the road at the upper left edge of the frame) has something to do with that, though we don't really know.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise