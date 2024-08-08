Street Art-- Literally!

While we were driving down a particular road in town that we hadn't driven on in a while, Chris noticed that there was a big pickle painted right on the street. Since that was weird, and since dill pickles are my favourite food, we decided to park and walk back to check it out! Turns out the pickle is playing pickleball. This street is pedestrian only on weekends in the summer, so we guess that the pickle (and the Snakes and Ladders game visible on the other side of the road at the upper left edge of the frame) has something to do with that, though we don't really know.