Book of Love for Book Lovers Day by princessicajessica
Photo 879

Book of Love for Book Lovers Day

Since I am definitely a bibliophile, I felt like Book Lovers Day was one for which I had to manage an appropriate photo!

I really didn't know what to do, but when I came downstairs Chris had one of his pretty books out on the chesterfield, so that seemed like a good photo opportunity. This one is King René's Book of Love, and it's a facsimile edition (produced in the 1970s) of an illuminated manuscript from the 1400s. It was written by René of Anjou and illuminated by a Dutch painter called Barthélemy d'Eyck.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Beverley ace
Very very beautiful… lovely to read too.
August 10th, 2024  
