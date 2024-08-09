Book of Love for Book Lovers Day

Since I am definitely a bibliophile, I felt like Book Lovers Day was one for which I had to manage an appropriate photo!



I really didn't know what to do, but when I came downstairs Chris had one of his pretty books out on the chesterfield, so that seemed like a good photo opportunity. This one is King René's Book of Love, and it's a facsimile edition (produced in the 1970s) of an illuminated manuscript from the 1400s. It was written by René of Anjou and illuminated by a Dutch painter called Barthélemy d'Eyck.