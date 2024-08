Lazy Day Breakfast

One of today's holidays was Lazy Day, so I decided I would celebrate by making a particular meal that we call Lazy Day Breakfast. My mother originated Lazy Day Breakfast when I was very little. I think it was when we had a day off school in the midst of her cancer treatments (so I was probably about 6), and it became a "thing." Now I make it sometimes too. Normally I make it look a little nicer than this, but hey... Today was Lazy Day, after all!