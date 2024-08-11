Previous
Monarch of the Riverbank by princessicajessica
Monarch of the Riverbank

I was walking on a trail along the riverbank, and I came around a bend to find this monarch butterfly posing regally right at the edge of the trail! A cyclist coming the other way scared it off, but I managed to take a couple photos first.
Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
