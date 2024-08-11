Sign up
Photo 884
Monarch of the Riverbank
I was walking on a trail along the riverbank, and I came around a bend to find this monarch butterfly posing regally right at the edge of the trail! A cyclist coming the other way scared it off, but I managed to take a couple photos first.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
bug
,
insect
,
butterfly
,
monarch
,
pollinator
,
ndao26
