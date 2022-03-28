Previous
Red lily rainbow by pusspup
79 / 365

Red lily rainbow

A busy day digging drains so no new photos. Had this handy red calla lily already so it will have to do!
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

@pusspup
Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous colour.
March 28th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
It certainly will do! It’s beautiful!
March 28th, 2022  
