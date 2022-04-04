Previous
The Phantom day 2 by pusspup
85 / 365

The Phantom day 2

This one is for the whiskers !
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Diana ace
Great close up! Is that really his/her name? Looks like a beautiful kitty.
April 4th, 2022  
Wylie ace
@ludwigsdiana Yep, it really is! TP for short.
April 4th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely POV!
April 4th, 2022  
