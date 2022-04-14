Sign up
95 / 365
Who found the best spot!
The Phantom found the old garden table complete with junk was the best sunny spot ever !
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Tags
30-shots2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How best to blend in with his surroundings while sunning its self Lucky Phantom !
April 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a perfect shot and spot. Don't they always find something that's warm and comfy ;-)
April 14th, 2022
