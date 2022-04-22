Sign up
102 / 365
The window seat
Best seat in the house!
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2960
photos
232
followers
238
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
3rd March 2021 2:47pm
Tags
30-shots2022
Brian
ace
Bravo! What a portrait.
April 22nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! so precious ! - what a lovely portrait - fav
April 22nd, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a "cool cat."
April 22nd, 2022
