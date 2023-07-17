Previous
Proving that men can't walk AND talk at the same time. by pusspup
Proving that men can't walk AND talk at the same time.

In the distance at the end of visible track you can see Wylie 2 straggling behind on our walk. He had to make an important phone call.
He argued that he could walk and talk, but not breathe as well!!
Wylie

Diana ace
What a great shot of this wonderful view and a fabulous narrative! It seems pretty steep so I can see why breathing would be a problem ;-)
July 17th, 2023  
