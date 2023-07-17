Sign up
Previous
301 / 365
Proving that men can't walk AND talk at the same time.
In the distance at the end of visible track you can see Wylie 2 straggling behind on our walk. He had to make an important phone call.
He argued that he could walk and talk, but not breathe as well!!
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th July 2023 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape.
Diana
ace
What a great shot of this wonderful view and a fabulous narrative! It seems pretty steep so I can see why breathing would be a problem ;-)
July 17th, 2023
