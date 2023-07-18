Syzygium

Aren't these the most amazing berries - thanks botanic gardens, I think I have to plant one of these!

From Wikipedia:

Syzygium is a genus of flowering plants that belongs to the myrtle family, Myrtaceae. The genus comprises about 1200 species, and has a native range that extends from Africa and Madagascar through southern Asia east through the Pacific. Its highest levels of diversity occur from Malaysia to northeastern Australia, where many species are very poorly known and many more have not been described taxonomically.