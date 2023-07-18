Previous
Syzygium by pusspup
Syzygium

Aren't these the most amazing berries - thanks botanic gardens, I think I have to plant one of these!
From Wikipedia:
Syzygium is a genus of flowering plants that belongs to the myrtle family, Myrtaceae. The genus comprises about 1200 species, and has a native range that extends from Africa and Madagascar through southern Asia east through the Pacific. Its highest levels of diversity occur from Malaysia to northeastern Australia, where many species are very poorly known and many more have not been described taxonomically.
Wylie

@pusspup
Maggiemae
My mother had a friend called Myrtle.! She chose to change her name in the late 1980's
But this plant is so healthy!
July 18th, 2023  
moni kozi
How on earth do you pronounce that????
splendid shot of splendid colours
July 18th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Nice pic!
July 18th, 2023  
Babs
They look amazing, what a beautiful colour.
July 18th, 2023  
