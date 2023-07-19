Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
303 / 365
The planet has landed!
Inspired by yesterday's post, referring to the work of Victoria Siemer (and my deepest apologies I've lost track of who posted it) I decided to have a go at the technique. But then I got carried away and made the geometric into 3D.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3613
photos
237
followers
262
following
83% complete
View this month »
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
Latest from all albums
300
3307
301
3308
302
3309
3310
303
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th June 2023 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
victoria
,
siemer
Lesley
ace
Wow - fantastic!
July 19th, 2023
Nigel Rogers
ace
No idea how you have achieved this, but it is amazing!
July 19th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a stunning image and effect! It was Jackie who posted her wonderful image yesterday.
July 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close