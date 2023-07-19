Previous
The planet has landed! by pusspup
The planet has landed!

Inspired by yesterday's post, referring to the work of Victoria Siemer (and my deepest apologies I've lost track of who posted it) I decided to have a go at the technique. But then I got carried away and made the geometric into 3D.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Lesley ace
Wow - fantastic!
July 19th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
No idea how you have achieved this, but it is amazing!
July 19th, 2023  
Diana ace
What a stunning image and effect! It was Jackie who posted her wonderful image yesterday.
July 19th, 2023  
