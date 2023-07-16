Previous
Another Banksia by pusspup
Another Banksia

Gotta love 'em, and the bees sure do!
Not normally on this side of the country but thanks to the Botanic Gardens for being clever enough to grow them here where we can see them!
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
They certainly are stunning, such a beautiful shot!
July 16th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Interesting plants, great shot
July 16th, 2023  
