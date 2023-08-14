Previous
Glowing island by pusspup
Glowing island

The setting sun just hits this island setting it alight compared to the rock platform.
I collected yesterdays bright wave shot and was still able to race across to this part of the rock platform and catch the light on the island before it set.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Nigel Rogers ace
Brilliant shot love the light and also the timing with the water splash!
August 14th, 2023  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Beautiful light and composition
August 14th, 2023  
