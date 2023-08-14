Sign up
Previous
320 / 365
Glowing island
The setting sun just hits this island setting it alight compared to the rock platform.
I collected yesterdays bright wave shot and was still able to race across to this part of the rock platform and catch the light on the island before it set.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
2
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3656
photos
242
followers
269
following
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
320
3331
3332
3333
3334
319
3335
320
3336
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
8th August 2023 3:56pm
landscape
Nigel Rogers
ace
Brilliant shot love the light and also the timing with the water splash!
August 14th, 2023
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Beautiful light and composition
August 14th, 2023
