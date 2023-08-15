Sign up
Previous
321 / 365
Sunset over the rock platform
Taken to the right of yesterday's shot. I confess I replaced the sky for a little more drama :)
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
12
2
365 Wylie extra
ILCE-7M3
8th August 2023 4:14pm
Public
landscape
Christine Louise
That is pretty spectacular cliff face and landscape, with the little wave crashing. Love the dramatic sky too
August 15th, 2023
Christina
ace
Beautiful scene
August 15th, 2023
