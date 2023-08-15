Previous
Sunset over the rock platform by pusspup
321 / 365

Sunset over the rock platform

Taken to the right of yesterday's shot. I confess I replaced the sky for a little more drama :)
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Wylie

@pusspup
Christine Louise
That is pretty spectacular cliff face and landscape, with the little wave crashing. Love the dramatic sky too
August 15th, 2023  
Beautiful scene
August 15th, 2023  
