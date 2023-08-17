Sign up
Previous
324 / 365
Arboretum
The National Arboretum from Dairy Hill. My son was visiting last week and he had never been to visit the arboretum, so off we went. Weather could have been better but it was still a lovely view over the city.
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this fabulous landscape, so much to see here.
August 17th, 2023
