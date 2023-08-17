Previous
Arboretum by pusspup
324 / 365

Arboretum

The National Arboretum from Dairy Hill. My son was visiting last week and he had never been to visit the arboretum, so off we went. Weather could have been better but it was still a lovely view over the city.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this fabulous landscape, so much to see here.
August 17th, 2023  
