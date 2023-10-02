Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 367
The granny flat?
Of Chenonceaux Chateau, or perhaps the chapel?🤪
A spectacular chateau this one, crossing the river and with a fascinating history of powerful women.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3755
photos
242
followers
269
following
100% complete
View this month »
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
Latest from all albums
3383
366
3384
3385
367
368
3386
3387
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th October 2023 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
Bill Davidson
A great image…… again evoking memories of many years ago!
October 4th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
fabulous
October 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a great capture of the Chateau and clear reflections ! fav
October 4th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I am imagining Rapunzal in the tower. Fabulous reflection.
October 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and reflection. I am sure you will have to make a book of castles when you get home!
October 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close