Previous
Next
The granny flat? by pusspup
Photo 367

The granny flat?

Of Chenonceaux Chateau, or perhaps the chapel?🤪
A spectacular chateau this one, crossing the river and with a fascinating history of powerful women.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
100% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
A great image…… again evoking memories of many years ago!
October 4th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
fabulous
October 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a great capture of the Chateau and clear reflections ! fav
October 4th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I am imagining Rapunzal in the tower. Fabulous reflection.
October 4th, 2023  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and reflection. I am sure you will have to make a book of castles when you get home!
October 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise