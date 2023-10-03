Sign up
Previous
Photo 368
Chenonceaux
Never underestimate the power of a drainage channel for reflections. This line of trees in itself was a spectacular avenue to the chateau. In reflection it was magical.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
4
5
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
france
JackieR
ace
wowee that is amazing
October 4th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super pov to capture the tall trees and their reflections in the little drainage channel - fav
October 4th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
An impressive reflection.
October 4th, 2023
Diana
ace
amazing capture and reflections.
October 4th, 2023
