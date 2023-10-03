Previous
Chenonceaux

Never underestimate the power of a drainage channel for reflections. This line of trees in itself was a spectacular avenue to the chateau. In reflection it was magical.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
JackieR
wowee that is amazing
October 4th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Super pov to capture the tall trees and their reflections in the little drainage channel - fav
October 4th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
An impressive reflection.
October 4th, 2023  
Diana
amazing capture and reflections.
October 4th, 2023  
