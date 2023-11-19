Sign up
Photo 410
Barrenjoey lighthouse
Our English friend striding up the path to the lighthouse.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
Wylie
@pusspup
Tags
sydney
Issi Bannerman
ace
Looks like a great spot for walking.
November 21st, 2023
