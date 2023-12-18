Previous
Canoeing Chenonceau by pusspup
Canoeing Chenonceau

What a stroke of luck for these two canoeists to drift through the chateau for us!! I love how they appear suspended in mid air!

Situated on the River Cher in the picturesque Loire Valley in France, the Château de Chenonceau is one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions. Its architecture exemplifies the transition between late Gothic and Renaissance styles, and its history is fascinating: https://www.masterclass.com/articles/chenonceau-architecture-and-history-guide
Christina ace
What a fabulous way to explore from a different perspective.
