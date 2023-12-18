Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 438
Canoeing Chenonceau
What a stroke of luck for these two canoeists to drift through the chateau for us!! I love how they appear suspended in mid air!
Situated on the River Cher in the picturesque Loire Valley in France, the Château de Chenonceau is one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions. Its architecture exemplifies the transition between late Gothic and Renaissance styles, and its history is fascinating:
https://www.masterclass.com/articles/chenonceau-architecture-and-history-guide
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3902
photos
249
followers
277
following
120% complete
View this month »
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
Latest from all albums
3460
436
437
3461
3462
438
3463
3464
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th October 2023 7:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
Christina
ace
What a fabulous way to explore from a different perspective.
December 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close