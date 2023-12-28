Sign up
Photo 448
Under the Tower
Reality of the Eiffel tower, security checks, queues....
This time we chose not to join the lengthy queues to go up the tower as we did that on our last visit. It was still lovely to revisit the Tower and enjoy the ambience!
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
11th October 2023 11:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
Babs
ace
The people really give a sense of scale
December 29th, 2023
Brian
ace
Awesome
December 29th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
So magnificent
December 29th, 2023
