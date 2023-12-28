Previous
Under the Tower by pusspup
Photo 448

Under the Tower

Reality of the Eiffel tower, security checks, queues....
This time we chose not to join the lengthy queues to go up the tower as we did that on our last visit. It was still lovely to revisit the Tower and enjoy the ambience!
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Babs ace
The people really give a sense of scale
December 29th, 2023  
Brian ace
Awesome
December 29th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
So magnificent
December 29th, 2023  
