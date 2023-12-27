Previous
Birthday bicycle ride by pusspup
Photo 447

Birthday bicycle ride

View over canberra from Mt Pleasant.
Storm is a brewing but we got home in time.
The tall column on the left is the American War Memorial. Column on the right, in the lake, is the Captain Cook Fountain - Commonwealth Bridge behind.
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
122% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Happy Birthday to you! Lovely capture.
December 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
such a lovely view, Happy Birthday!
December 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise