Previous
Photo 446
Autumn in Paris
We walked through this little park at the end of Rue Berthe each day and it was quite lovely in all different lights. Clearly on the popular tourist trail, possibly due to the original water drinking fountain located there.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
1
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3916
photos
247
followers
275
following
122% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th October 2023 10:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
france
Diana
ace
another wonderful scene and capture, great sunburst too.
December 26th, 2023
