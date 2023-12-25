Sign up
Previous
Photo 445
Despite the signage
This was market day at the Sacre Coeur Paris.
The gift of fresh fruit perhaps?
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
1
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3914
photos
249
followers
276
following
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
445
3466
442
443
3467
444
3468
445
3469
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th October 2023 10:19pm
Tags
france
Diana
ace
Lovely find and shot, did he make crepe with those bananas?
December 25th, 2023
