Previous
Photo 452
Grand gum
Growing on the side of a steep hill, so gorgeous and hanging on!
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
3
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
3928
photos
247
followers
275
following
123% complete
445
446
447
448
449
450
451
452
449
3473
450
3474
451
3475
452
3476
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th December 2023 5:33pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this magnificent gum!
January 1st, 2024
Babs
ace
What a determined tree fav
January 1st, 2024
Annie D
ace
oh my - that is a gorgeous tree!
January 1st, 2024
