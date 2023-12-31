Previous
Still in the Louvre by pusspup
Still in the Louvre

Wylie 2 can again be spotted in his red shirt.
What a magnificent building to showcase all these amazing artworks.
31st December 2023

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Is'nt it just stunning! You captured is so beautifully.
December 31st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Magnificint
December 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So much to see. I was drawn to the girl on the left not seeming to be so interested in her surroundings as everyone else.
December 31st, 2023  
