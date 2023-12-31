Sign up
Previous
Photo 451
Still in the Louvre
Wylie 2 can again be spotted in his red shirt.
What a magnificent building to showcase all these amazing artworks.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
3
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
3926
photos
247
followers
275
following
123% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Wylie extra
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
13th October 2023 12:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
Diana
ace
Is'nt it just stunning! You captured is so beautifully.
December 31st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Magnificint
December 31st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So much to see. I was drawn to the girl on the left not seeming to be so interested in her surroundings as everyone else.
December 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
