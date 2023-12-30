Previous
Detail of the carousel in Paris by pusspup
Photo 450

Detail of the carousel in Paris

Carousel figures are always lovely and colourful, can't resist!
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Babs ace
What a great carousel. And the winner is ..... the zebra or is it the mouse.
December 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
They are gorgeous, nothing as beautiful here! That zebra looks a bit aggressive there ;-)
December 30th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a great shot!
December 30th, 2023  
