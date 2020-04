Camping overnight to be up early enough to capture the mist on the river....or not.I watched a you tube video of my favourite PS teacher on how to add mist so I had a go at turning a midday bright daytime photo from last year into a misty morning.If you are interested in helpful PS videos look at AdamWilliams creative https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCidPoa6itfCrB_0VzhDG8WA give him some likes and help a struggling young photographer get by!