Anyone for golf? by pusspup
Anyone for golf?

Clearly the favourite tee for this mob of 'roos enjoying the golden hour graze.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Wylie

pusspup
Ethel ace
I love all of this, the light, the trees and of course the ‘Roos.
May 7th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
oh that stripy golden light - gorgeous
May 7th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
FOUR!
May 7th, 2020  
