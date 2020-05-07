Sign up
Photo 2149
Anyone for golf?
Clearly the favourite tee for this mob of 'roos enjoying the golden hour graze.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
3
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2149
photos
198
followers
205
following
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th May 2020 4:51pm
Tags
golf
,
kangaroo
Ethel
ace
I love all of this, the light, the trees and of course the ‘Roos.
May 7th, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
oh that stripy golden light - gorgeous
May 7th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
FOUR!
May 7th, 2020
