Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2151
Flat black
Something about this flat processing appealed to me for this image. I'll be interested in your opinions.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2151
photos
199
followers
205
following
589% complete
View this month »
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
2151
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
5th May 2020 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
and
,
white
,
trees
,
gum
Casablanca
ace
It actually draws the eye to that little diagonal of trees centre right and makes them slightly more 3D. Interesting choice for processing.
May 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close