Previous
Next
Flat black by pusspup
Photo 2151

Flat black

Something about this flat processing appealed to me for this image. I'll be interested in your opinions.
9th May 2020 9th May 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
589% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
It actually draws the eye to that little diagonal of trees centre right and makes them slightly more 3D. Interesting choice for processing.
May 9th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise