golden hour walk by pusspup
Photo 2181

golden hour walk

The only pic I took on this walk as we seemed to be out to beat a land speed record tonight!
anyway the light was beautiful and I grabbed this on the phone! (not to be beaten)
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
597% complete

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this time of day is gorgeous light in the winter :)
June 8th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
i like how the light is broken up like the rocks - lovely colours too
June 8th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
The shadows against that golden light - wonderful
June 8th, 2020  
haskar ace
Great light and textures.
June 8th, 2020  
