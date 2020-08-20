Previous
Spring! by pusspup
Spring!

Looks like the lengthening days have triggered a few blossom trees into their business. Still a freezing cold wind blowing.
20th August 2020

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Babs
Oh I do hope Spring is round the corner. We have got a cold spell that hit today and I have been rugged up all day.
August 20th, 2020  
Diana
How gorgeous, I saw the first blossoms here too yesterday! Flippin cold here still 🌧
August 20th, 2020  
