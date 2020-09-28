Previous
Next
Silo by pusspup
Photo 2293

Silo

I suspect this is not actually a silo but some type of farm shed. It was sort of cute up on the hill by itself though and who could resist all those flowering weeds :) ?
28th September 2020 28th Sep 20

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
628% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Valerie Chesney ace
Not me! Such a lovely capture.
September 28th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Just one subject in this shot - cylindrical and mysterious!
September 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise