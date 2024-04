Lone gull

Something about a lone gull on the wet sand isn't there!

This was actually one of a large flock, just caught on his own for a moment in the sunset.

It was a long drive home in the dark from Wollongong, where this shot was taken, so I'm loading very late.

Having displayed the light house last night, I didn't think you would want more lighthouse, sadly, so here we are with a lovely, lonely gull!