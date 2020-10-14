Previous
Pied oyster catcher by pusspup
Photo 2309

Pied oyster catcher

I've been wanting to try this out on a black and white bird for a while and I snapped this oyster catcher last week so thought it was worth a go. Reasonably happy with the outcome.
Room for plenty more playtime on it!

Bob of course.
Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Elizabeth ace
Cool effect!
October 14th, 2020  
Diana ace
Amazing effect, love that clear eye.
October 14th, 2020  
