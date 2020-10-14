Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2309
Pied oyster catcher
I've been wanting to try this out on a black and white bird for a while and I snapped this oyster catcher last week so thought it was worth a go. Reasonably happy with the outcome.
Room for plenty more playtime on it!
Bob of course.
14th October 2020
14th Oct 20
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
2309
photos
210
followers
223
following
632% complete
2302
2303
2304
2305
2306
2307
2308
2309
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th October 2020 3:10pm
Tags
bird
,
oyster
,
catcher
Elizabeth
ace
Cool effect!
October 14th, 2020
Diana
ace
Amazing effect, love that clear eye.
October 14th, 2020
